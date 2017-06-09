Derek Carr reportedly could make $25 million a year

Derek Carr’s contract situation is one to keep an eye on, particularly if the number turns out to be where one reporter thinks it will end up.

Carr and the Oakland Raiders are negotiating a potential new contract for the QB. Carr was the Raiders’ No. 36 overall pick in 2014 and has steadily progressed each year during his career. He has been frustrated that his new contract hasn’t been finalized yet, but it all may be worth it when it’s settled.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Carr could make $25 million a season on his contract.

Could #Raiders QB Derek Carr become the first $25M a year QB? He could. An update on negotiations and the dominoes pic.twitter.com/kZw0sUYXzE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2017

“Both sides clearly trying to get this deal done in good faith,” Rapoport said. “If you look at where this may come in, it is very possible that Derek Carr could be the first $25 million quarterback.”

Carr recently set a training camp deadline for when he wants the contract done, otherwise he says he will play out his existing rookie deal. The Fresno St. product is set to earn around $1 million in the upcoming season.