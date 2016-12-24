Derek Carr out indefinitely with broken fibula

Derek Carr is out indefinitely for the Oakland Raiders after suffering a broken fibula against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The Raiders quarterback had his leg crunched on a sack in the fourth quarter and was immediately screaming in pain. He yelled for the team’s trainers and could be seen mouthing, “it’s broken” (video here).

He was taken for medical examination and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said after the team’s 33-25 win that Carr had a broken fibula.

Carr will undergo surgery on Sunday, per Del Rio.

The Raiders are 12-3 after their win over the Colts. They have already clinched a playoff spot and were vying for one of the top spots in the NFC.