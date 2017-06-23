Derek Carr has great plans for how to spend his new contract money

Derek Carr just finished a great season and followed it up by becoming the highest paid player in NFL history. As a young quarterback negotiating with a team with cap space, he was able to sign a monstrous five-year, $125 million deal. Carr, 26, threw for 28 touchdowns in 15 games last season, leading the Raiders to the playoffs.

When recently asked what he’d spend all of that money on, Carr gave a tongue-in-cheek answer:

Carr asked what he’ll splurge on with $125 million contract: “Chick-fil-A” — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) June 23, 2017

He’d later follow up by saying he’d give to his scholarship fund, other positive causes, and purchase something for his wife.

This comes on the heels of first overall NBA Draft pick Markelle Fultz detailing his love of Chick-Fil-A in a piece he wrote for the Player’s Tribune on Friday. It’s a good day to be in the chicken business.

