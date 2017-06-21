Report: Derek Carr, Raiders closing in on record deal

The Oakland Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr are reportedly close to a deal that could pay the quarterback a record $25 million per season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal, which may make Carr the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, should be finalized by the weekend.

Raiders and Derek Carr are close to finalizing a deal expected to pay their quarterback about $25 million per year, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2017

Derek Carr and Raiders still are finalizing language, but the record deal could be announced as early as the end of this week, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2017

Carr had made clear he wanted an extension done by training camp, and he looks set to get his wish. The Oakland star threw for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns as he led the Raiders to the playoffs in 2016.