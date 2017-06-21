Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Report: Derek Carr, Raiders closing in on record deal

June 21, 2017
by Grey Papke

Derek Carr

The Oakland Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr are reportedly close to a deal that could pay the quarterback a record $25 million per season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal, which may make Carr the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, should be finalized by the weekend.

Carr had made clear he wanted an extension done by training camp, and he looks set to get his wish. The Oakland star threw for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns as he led the Raiders to the playoffs in 2016.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus