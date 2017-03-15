Derek Carr involved in recruitment of Jared Cook

Derek Carr is doing his part to help the Oakland Raiders improve.

Carr has been involved in the Raiders’ recruitment of free agents, including their pursuit of tight end Jared Cook.

If #Raiders land Jared Cook, and he’s visiting tonight/tomorrow, QB Derek Carr gets an assist for his recruiting efforts. He is working it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2017

Carr was also instrumental in the recruitment of Cordarrelle Patterson, who signed with the team on Monday night.

#Raiders two-day recruitment of Cordarrelle Patterson paid​ off. Derek Carr was heavily involved. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 14, 2017

Raiders coaches & Derek Carr took CP out to dinner last night. He's been doing that since his Fresno State days. Great recruiter/closer — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) March 14, 2017

Carr is acting like a true franchise player and team leader by being active in free agency recruitment. He’s trying to make his team better, which in tune helps him.

The Raiders already have strong receiving options and may soon be getting even better.