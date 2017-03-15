Ad Unit
Derek Carr involved in recruitment of Jared Cook

March 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Derek Carr

Derek Carr is doing his part to help the Oakland Raiders improve.

Carr has been involved in the Raiders’ recruitment of free agents, including their pursuit of tight end Jared Cook.

Carr was also instrumental in the recruitment of Cordarrelle Patterson, who signed with the team on Monday night.

Carr is acting like a true franchise player and team leader by being active in free agency recruitment. He’s trying to make his team better, which in tune helps him.

The Raiders already have strong receiving options and may soon be getting even better.


