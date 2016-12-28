Derek Carr could potentially return if Raiders reach Super Bowl

Now that Derek Carr has been sidelined with a broken right leg, the thought of the Oakland Raiders making a deep run in the postseason seems far-fetched. But if the team can win a couple of playoff games without Carr, the starting quarterback may be able to return for the biggest game of them all.

The Raiders have not provided a timetable for Carr’s return, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the 25-year-old will be out for six to eight weeks. Carr underwent surgery on Tuesday, and the Super Bowl will be played in just under six weeks on Feb. 5. According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, the Raiders have not ruled out the possibility of Carr returning in “some capacity” should the team reach the Super Bowl.

For what it’s worth, Carr tweeted on Tuesday that his surgery went well and he received “great news” upon its conclusion.

Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 27, 2016

The Raiders have already clinched a first-round bye, and they could earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win this weekend and a New England Patriots loss. Oakland’s fate now rests in the hands of Matt McGloin, who has a career passer rating of 76.1 and has thrown 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his four years in the NFL.

As you can see in this video, Carr knew his injury was serious the second he went down. Even if the Raiders were to reach the Super Bowl, it seems like a long shot that he would be ready to go after more than a month off.