Derek Carr sets training camp deadline for contract extension

Derek Carr is making it extremely clear that the Oakland Raiders have until training camp to get a deal done with him.

Speaking from the team’s OTAs on Tuesday, Carr reiterated that he wants a new deal in place by training camp. He says he’s so committed to this point that he wouldn’t even pick up his phone to talk about his contract once camp begins.

Carr says he expects things to pick up soon with contract talks; repeats training camp deadline. He’s “not worried about it.” #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 30, 2017

Derek Carr says he will play out deal if not extended before start of training camp. "I wouldn't answer my phone." Doesn't want distraction. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 30, 2017

Training camp for the Raiders begins on July 29, so the sides have two months to get a deal done. If not, Carr insists he will play out his existing rookie deal.

The Raiders better take care of this matter.