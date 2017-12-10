Derek Carr takes full blame for weak Raiders performance

The Oakland Raiders did not show up in their big divisional showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and quarterback Derek Carr accepted all the blame for it.

Carr went 24-for-41 for 211 yards, throwing for a touchdown and throwing a pair of interceptions. It was not a good performance, and he didn’t hide afterward, telling fans not to blame anyone but him for the 26-15 defeat.

“It sucked. It wasn’t good enough and you can put it all on me. Don’t put your blame on coach, one player. It’s all my fault.” – #Raiders Derek Carr. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 10, 2017

Carr doesn’t deserve every bit of blame for the bad performance, but he knows it starts and ends with the quarterback. He was not good on Sunday, and his performance will give his critics plenty of ammunition going forward.