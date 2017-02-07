DeSean Jackson calls out Redskins for leaving him out of 2017 promo

The Washington Redskins are preparing for the 2017 season, and they are doing so without DeSean Jackson in mind if their social media activity is any indication.

On Monday, the Redskins shared a photo on Instagram to get fans excited for next season. The promo featured Kirk Cousins, Josh Norman, Jordan Reed, Trent Williams and Ryan Kerrigan. Jackson didn’t make the cut, and both he and Williams called the team out over it.

DeSean Jackson and Trent Williams called the Redskins out – rightfully so! pic.twitter.com/CQqsPqmxTB — Laura Roman (@LauraRom95) February 6, 2017

As Scott Allen of The Washington Post notes, the Redskins tried to keep the peace by responding to their star receiver.

“We love you @OneOfone,” the team replied.

In fairness to Washington, Jackson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month. Even if they end up bringing him back, there’s a chance he won’t be on the roster in 2017. You could say the same about Kirk Cousins, but the team likely plans to use the franchise tag on him.

There has been speculation that Jackson could be interested in returning the place where his NFL career began, and he fueled some of that after a game this season. It would not be much of a surprise if he is not with Washington in a couple of months.