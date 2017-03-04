Report: DeSean Jackson likely to favor Tampa Bay in free agency

Does DeSean Jackson already have a destination in mind for his impending free agency?

According to Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst, the buzz at the NFL Combine was that Jackson would likely land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The expectation is that Jackson will receive a huge offer, and Tampa Bay is appealing due to weather, the lack of a state income tax, and the presence of a young franchise quarterback in Jameis Winston. Those three factors would make it difficult for another team to offer a superior package.

Pauline was told that Jackson was in line to make about $12 million per year.

There are other possible landing spots for Jackson, with these two teams being named as well. You can definitely see the appeal of Tampa Bay, though.

H/T Rotoworld