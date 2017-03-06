DeSean Jackson reportedly seeking $10-12 million per season

DeSean Jackson is three years older and probably a step slower than he was when he signed his last big contract, but he wants significantly more money this offseason than he got from Washington over the past three seasons.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Jackson is likely going to be seeking a deal worth $10-12 million annually when he officially hits free agency this week.

Spoke with several sources who believe DeSean Jackson will be looking for the $10-12-million-per-year range when things ramp up this week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 6, 2017

Jackson’s last contract was a three-year, $24 million deal with Washington, and he was somewhat of a disappointment. The 30-year-old eclipsed the 1,000-receiving yard mark in two of his three seasons, but he averaged just 47 receptions per year. He is essentially a deep threat at this point and not a No. 1 wideout, so Jackson may be aiming a bit high.

While the latest contract signed by an NFL receiver had some eye-popping numbers, there were only 16 receivers in the league last year with contracts that averaged $10 million or more annually. Jackson may have to lower his expectations.