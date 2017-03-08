Report: DeSean Jackson would need to take ‘very steep discount’ to interest Patriots

It sounds like the New England Patriots aren’t really in the mix for free agent receiver DeSean Jackson.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jackson isn’t of interest to the Patriots unless he’s willing to take a significant discount and lower his salary demands.

The Patriots being in on DeSean Jackson sounds fun but unless he's ready to take a very steep discount, it isn't happening. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2017

That doesn’t sound as though it’s about to happen. Jackson is aiming high in contract negotiations, and that has probably priced several teams out of his market, at least initially. That likely includes the Patriots, who aren’t in dire need of a receiver and probably won’t go breaking the bank for one. It appears that this team may be a more realistic destination.