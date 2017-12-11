pixel 1
Monday, December 11, 2017

Deshaun Watson gives Bill O’Brien vote of confidence

December 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

Deshaun Watson

If Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien’s job is in any danger, the team’s braintrust may want to give some thought to Deshaun Watson’s thoughts.

O’Brien answered questions about his job status on Monday as he slowly heads toward the final year of his five-year deal. Despite a 4-9 season, O’Brien made clear he expects — and wants — to return as coach.

If there was any doubt, Watson, currently recovering from a torn ACL, gave O’Brien a vote of confidence in response.

There was some talk a year ago that O’Brien may leave Houston, and that was in a year they made the playoffs. The Texans have yet to weigh in on his future, but he was doing well until Watson’s injury, which should be taken into account.

