Deshaun Watson denies trying to duck the Browns

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is not trying to avoid the Cleveland Browns quarterback curse.

Watson told NFL Network on Thursday that his decision to skip the Senior Bowl had nothing to do with hiding from the Browns coaching staff that would have gotten a first-hand look at him.

“That’s wrong, false information,” Watson said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “I talked to [Browns coach] Hue Jackson, we had a great conversation right after the national championship game and I told him, ‘Hey, this is what I’m thinking about’ and he understood everything. I talked with my family, my agent, my trainer, all the coaches at Clemson, and it was just best for me to go ahead and get started in the draft process. I moved to California, so it was just a lot moving from Georgia to California and then trying to go back to the Senior Bowl.”

The Browns wanted Watson to play, but they made it pretty clear there were no hard feelings after he declined to do so. They’ll get a good look at him during the scouting combine, and if they fall in love with him, they’ll take him. It’s as simple as that.