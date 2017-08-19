Report: DeShone Kizer could still win Browns’ starting QB job

It sounds like Brock Osweiler is leading the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback race, but he could still be usurped by a rookie competitor.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, DeShone Kizer is still very much in the mix to start on opening weekend in large part because of his exceptional physical tools.

Kizer has been very impressive in practice, making throws that have the coaching staff salivating. He has also shown at least some acumen during games, demonstrated by one play in the team’s preseason opener that saw him clear out a linebacker and turn it into a 22-yard gain.

Kizer will be No. 2 on the Browns’ depth chart on Monday against the New York Giants, so he’ll face better talent than he has in the past. If he performs well for the remainder of the preseason, he could at least make the Browns think about giving him the nod.

At least one player is under the impression that Osweiler will win the job. He still sounds like the favorite, but Kizer is clearly not out of it. The final preseason games will be interesting.