Report: DeShone Kizer likely to start Browns’ preseason opener

The Cleveland Browns are ready to take a long look at rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer during preseason games.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Kizer is likely to start Cleveland’s preseason opener despite an underwhelming scrimmage on Friday night.

“Absolutely, I will (look into shuffling the QBs),” coach Hue Jackson said. “I have to. We have a game next Thursday. [But] it doesn’t mean whichever road we decide to travel for next Thursday … that is the starter for the season.

“You can look at it like that (but) … this thing is still really fluid in my mind,” he said. “There are four good candidates. We have a lot of work to do, but there are some guys that will rise to the occasion with more work and more opportunity.”

There have been some indications that Kizer simply isn’t quite ready for the job yet, but that’s not going to stop the Browns from taking a long, hard look at him during preseason.