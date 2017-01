Report: Devin Hester signed by Seahawks for playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks are adding what they hope will be a difference-maker for the postseason.

According to FOX NFL reporter Jay Glazer, Seattle is signing Devin Hester for the playoffs.

Seahawks are signing return maven Devin Hester for the playoffs. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 4, 2017

Hester, 34, was with the Ravens this season before being released in December. He worked out for the Patriots last month but nothing materialized there. Now he’s signing with Seattle.

Hester was averaging 24.5 yards per return on kickoffs prior to being released, with his longest return being for 60 yards. He was averaging 7.2 yards per punt return.