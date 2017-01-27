Devine Redding NFL Draft interview – the next IU RB stud?

Devine Redding is hoping to continue the tradition of Indiana running backs having successful careers in the NFL.

Fresh off consecutive 1,000-yards seasons for the Hoosiers, Redding declared for the NFL Draft and decided to go pro early. He follows Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard as an underclassman running back to leave IU for the third year in a row.

Last week Larry Brown Sports had the opportunity to speak with Redding and asked him what made him decide to turn pro early.

“My past success with the back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. I wanted to grow and get better, but I feel I’m ready to grow and get better on the higher level. I talked to my parents about it — they supported me. It’s time to start another path of my journey,” Redding told LBS. “As my family and my coaches like to say, once you get an opportunity, you make the most of it.”

Redding also talked about the firing of head football coach Kevin Wilson in December. Redding said the firing came as a surprise and that he liked Coach Wilson.

“It was kind of crazy. It happened very fast; no one saw it coming,” Redding told Larry Brown Sports. “We found out online, on social media and all that. It was really crazy. I had to gather all my thoughts on it because I don’t know what actually happened to cause him to get fired. It was a crazy moment.

“I liked Coach Wilson a lot,” Redding said. “He wants to get the most out of the players — the players’ best. I respect Coach Wilson fully.”

Redding explained why IU has had success with its running backs the past few years.

“It’s the way Coach Wilson made us think — how he ran the offense. The help of Coach (Deland) McCullough. His preparation was very legitimate. The way he prepared us was like no other.”

Redding told LBS he sees himself as a 1st and 2nd-down back in the pros. He would love to play in a pro style offense and thinks the Seahawks would be a great fit for him.

Below is our interview: