Devonta Freeman’s agent meets with Falcons, no extension reached

The Atlanta Falcons have expressed confidence that they will be able to sign running back Devonta Freeman to a contract extension, but there must be something standing in the way of a deal.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Wednesday that he has “no update” on where the team is at with Freeman’s contract negotiations. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Freeman’s agent had multiple meetings with Atlanta this week but left town Wednesday without a new contract in place.

#Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff on Devonta Freeman contract talks: "No update." Ok. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2017

Devonta Freeman's agent left town after meeting with #Falcons brass the past couple days, I'm told. Team isn't putting a deadline on a deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2017

Freeman has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, and he and Tevin Coleman have complemented each other nicely in Atlanta’s backfield. Freeman had some reported issues with the coaching staff last season, but there has been a lot of changeover since then.

Freeman only turned 25 in March, so the Falcons would be wise to keep him around. The former Florida State star has missed just one game in the past three seasons.