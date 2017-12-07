Devonta Freeman mocks Saints on Twitter after beating them

Devonta Freeman rubbed some salt in the New Orleans Saints’ wound after his Atlanta Falcons beat their division rivals 20-17 on Thursday night.

Take a look at this tweet sent by the Falcons running back in which he called the Saints by their dreaded “aints” nickname.

AINTS lol — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) December 8, 2017

That’s harsh.

The way New Orleans finished the game was very aints-y, though. We’ll say that.

The Saints were down 20-17 and had the ball at the Atlanta 11 with under two minutes remaining. It looked like they’d be scoring a touchdown to take the lead and potentially win the game, but Drew Brees was intercepted in the end zone. Then Freeman fumbled after his team got the ball, but Atlanta recovered it.

Had the Saints scored the touchdown, the person getting mocked likely would have been this man instead.