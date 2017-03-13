Devonta Freeman says he will not request trade from Falcons

Devonta Freeman isn’t going to push for an exit from the Atlanta Falcons right now.

The star running back is headed for the final season of his rookie deal, but he made clear he’s not looking to leave Atlanta after his mentor, Luther Campbell, seemed to float the possibility of a trade on Twitter.

“This is coming out of my mouth: I definitely know I’m going to be playing for the Atlanta Falcons,” Freeman said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “This is the team I want to play for. I’m almost 100 percent for sure business will be taken care of because we’re all in this thing to win and have success. When we talk about contract, we know it’s a process. We’re not rushing to get anything done or anything like that. It’s something you work hard for and bust your butt for. Of course, anybody wants to get rewarded. But me and my team, we definitely understand it’s a process. We understand the cap and the numbers, all the stuff that comes with it.

“On our end, we’re just patient. We’re just waiting for the right time. God knows my heart. I’m definitely doing this all to take care of my family and help others and even just put my family in a better situation. It’s nothing greedy or to be super thirsty like, ‘I need this; I need that.’ I don’t play the game of football for the money. I play the game of football for the love. But fortunately, if you do good in football, you get rewarded very well.”

Freeman made waves after his agent talked about a bigger contract in the leadup to the Super Bowl. He seems to be more relaxed about the whole situation, and certainly doesn’t sound like he’ll be pushing to leave.