Devonta Freeman wants to be ‘real disrespectful’ to defenders this season

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is not planning to show much respect during the 2017 NFL season, and he means that in the best way possible.

Freeman, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, told reporters on Tuesday that his goal is to be more physical.

“Little things like breaking arm tackles, running through — I feel like I could get better helping our offensive linemen out,” Freeman said, per Conor Orr of NFL.com. “They bust their butts. They don’t get to rotate. The only time they get a break is if we score a touchdown and the defense goes on the field. But if we have an 18-play drive, they’re on the field the whole game. Helping those guys out by giving them a blow by breaking a big tackle. Last year I left some runs out there. Open field, continue to make guys miss. Punishing guys.

“I just want to be real disrespectful this year when it comes to football.”

Freeman is already one of the best in football at breaking tackles, but you have to respect his determination. After he raised some concerns over his contract during the playoffs last year, Freeman has committed to the Falcons for 2017. While he had some reported issues with the coaching staff last year, there has been a lot of changeover in Atlanta.

Even if he doesn’t plan on staying with the Falcons, Freeman can boost his free agent stock by having a big year. If being “disrespectful” helps him get there, so be it.