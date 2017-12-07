pixel 1
Thursday, December 7, 2017

Devonta Freeman says Sean Payton made choke sign at him

December 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sean Payton choke

Devonta Freeman says that Sean Payton made a choke sign at him during Thursday night’s New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game.

The Falcons running back talked about the incident after the game and said he wasn’t sure why the Saints coach had done the gesture at him.

TV cameras showed Payton doing a choke sign in the fourth quarter with his team leading the Falcons 17-10. Freeman had just rushed twice in a row, only gaining one yard when Payton’s gesture was shown on TV.

Payton was asked about the choke sign after the game and said he didn’t remember it.

The Falcons scored on that fourth quarter drive to tie the game at 17, and they eventually won it 20-17.

Payton’s choke sign at him could explain why Freeman was so eager to mock the Saints after the game.

