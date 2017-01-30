Devonta Freeman ‘struggling’ with sharing carries

Devonta Freeman loves Atlanta and reaching the Super Bowl, but even he admits he’d love to see more carries.

Freeman, who was a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2014, led the team with 227 carries for 1,079 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns this season. His stats may have been greater had he received more carries, but he splits action in the team’s offense with Tevin Coleman. That has been a source of frustration for Freeman.

“Oh, I’m certainly struggling with it, just because I’m a competitor,” Freeman told NFL.com’s Mike Silver. “I just want to be around the ball as much as I can, to help the team win. Now we’re in the Super Bowl, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I don’t know how many carries or touches I’m gonna get going into this game, but I’m gonna try to make the most of every opportunity I get.”

Wanting as much action as possible is natural for a competitive athlete. But Freeman should also be thankful that the Falcons are increasing his longevity by not wearing him down so much.

The agent for Freeman believes their client deserves to be paid like an elite back and wants to have his contract situation addressed, according to NFL.com.

“It’s time for the Falcons to pay him like the elite back he is,” Freeman’s agent, Kristin Campbell, told NFL.com. “I expect them to make him a priority this offseason, as he’s been an integral part of the dynamic offense that has gotten them to the Super Bowl.”

Freeman is in his third season under his rookie contract and is signed for one more year. He is only set to earn $690,000 in 2017. He says he wants to remain in Atlanta long-term.

The good news for Freeman is that the interest in him remaining in Atlanta long term is mutual; GM Thomas Dimitroff told NFL.com that the Falcons plan to address Freeman’s contract situation over the offseason.