Devonta Freeman unlikely to play Week 11, could be out multiple games

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman left Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion, and it sounds like the head injury could keep him on the sidelines for multiple weeks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Freeman is unlikely to play against the Seattle Seahawks next Monday night and could end up missing more than one game.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman is unlikely to play next Monday night at Seattle against Seahawks after suffering his second concussion of his season, per @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2017

While it's unlikely Falcons RB Devonta Freeman will play Monday night at Seattle due to his second concussion of the season, it also would not be surprising to see it turn into a multi-game absence, either. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2017

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis created some controversy after Freeman left Sunday’s game by claiming the running back suffered a concussion the week before. Davis criticized the way the situation was handled in a tweet that he later deleted.

Fortunately for the Falcons, they have another great running back in Tevin Coleman, who rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in the win over Dallas. Coleman will be leaned on heavily in the coming weeks if Freeman can’t play.