Friday, July 21, 2017

Dez Bryant reportedly missed conditioning while battling illness

July 21, 2017
by Larry Brown

Dez Bryant is off to a bad start with his team entering training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver showed up late on Friday and missed a conditioning run, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater says Bryant took responsibility for the issue and said he was battling some illnesses.

The Cowboys are traveling to California to open training camp in Oxnard on Saturday. Their rookies reported during the week.

Bryant may get a pass given how early in camp this is, combined with his recent charitable actions. On Thursday he held a barbecue in his home town of Lufkin, Texas, inviting many to participate in a kickball game and day of fun.


