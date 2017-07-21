Dez Bryant reportedly missed conditioning while battling illness

Dez Bryant is off to a bad start with his team entering training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver showed up late on Friday and missed a conditioning run, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Dez Bryant spent last night in Lufkin buying BBQ for his fans, but showed up 3 hrs late today, sources say. He missed his conditioning run. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2017

NFL Network’s Jane Slater says Bryant took responsibility for the issue and said he was battling some illnesses.

Spoke to Dez, he tells me he has been battling sinus infection and headaches. Apologized to the coaching staff and took full responsibility https://t.co/s9OfyaINaR — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 21, 2017

Dez told me he should have informed coaching staff earlier, reminded me he has laid low this offseason & was fully prepared for consequences — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 21, 2017

The Cowboys are traveling to California to open training camp in Oxnard on Saturday. Their rookies reported during the week.

Bryant may get a pass given how early in camp this is, combined with his recent charitable actions. On Thursday he held a barbecue in his home town of Lufkin, Texas, inviting many to participate in a kickball game and day of fun.