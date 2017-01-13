Dez Bryant: ‘No extra motivation’ to beat Green Bay over incomplete pass call

Two years ago, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was controversially denied a catch in a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers that could have sent his team to the NFC Championship. Now he’s ready to face the same opponent again in the same round, so the topic is coming up again frequently.

Bryant says there’s no added motivation from the non-call.

“I don’t even care,” Bryant said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “That was 2014. There’s no extra motivation. There’s no nothing. If there’s any motivation, it’s just to prepare better than the last time. I feel like I’ve done that.”

Bryant did admit that he finds it amusing that so many fans immediately brought it up, and accepts that many will never let it go.

“Still to this day [fans] be like, ‘It’s January blah, blah, blah, 2017, 3:29 p.m. and I just want the world to know that Dez Bryant still caught it,'” Bryant said. “It’s funny.

“Regardless, that’s going to last forever. They’re never going to forget it.”

You can get a refresher on that infamous call here. There’s not a lot of relevance to it now, but it’s the same opponent in the same round of the playoffs, so it’s not at all surprising that it came up as a topic of conversation.