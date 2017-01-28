Dez Bryant backs Odell Beckham, says Giants need more players like him

Odell Beckham Jr. has a defender in Dez Bryant.

Bryant defended the New York Giants receiver on Saturday, praising him as an incredible talent that many people simply don’t understand. In fact, the Cowboys receiver went as far as to say that the Giants would be better off with more players who cared about winning as much as Beckham does.

Dez Bryant on Odell Beckham Jr.: pic.twitter.com/s8yDzi8CLG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 28, 2017

Beckham has been subjected to a lot of criticism, both outside and inside his own organization, to how he has handled certain situations emotionally. Bryant has also occasionally been criticized for his demeanor. They’re similar in a way, so in that sense, it’s not hugely surprising that Bryant would stick up for him amid the criticism.