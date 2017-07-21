Dez Bryant shows up late for practice, takes full responsibility

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was three hours late to practice on Friday, and the star wide receiver says he is prepared to face whatever consequences come his way.

Bryant hosted an event on Thursday night in Lufkin, Texas, during which he provided free barbecue and all kinds of other stuff for fans. The following morning, he arrived late to the team’s facility.

Dez Bryant spent last night in Lufkin buying BBQ for his fans, but showed up 3 hrs late today, sources say. He missed his conditioning run. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2017

Jane Slater of NFL Network spoke to Bryant about his tardiness, and he said he has been feeling under the weather. He also admitted he should have informed the coaching staff he was going to be late.

Spoke to Dez, he tells me he has been battling sinus infection and headaches. Apologized to the coaching staff and took full responsibility https://t.co/s9OfyaINaR — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 21, 2017

Dez told me he should have informed coaching staff earlier, reminded me he has laid low this offseason & was fully prepared for consequences — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 21, 2017

Bryant has developed a reputation for being a bit absentminded, and the team has gone to great measures to essentially babysit him and make sure he’s where he needs to be when he needs to be there. One report last year claimed he has missed an absurd amount of team meetings, though Bryant emphatically shot that down.

Since he is obviously a repeat offender, it’s not out of the question that the Cowboys will take some sort of disciplinary action against Bryant for his latest slip-up. Any such penalty would likely amount to a slap on the wrist.