Dez Bryant shrugs off Josh Norman comments

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant isn’t going to be drawn into a war of words with Josh Norman.

After the Washington cornerback made critical comments about Bryant and other NFC East rivals, the receiver said he wasn’t bothered by the remarks and had nothing to say in return.

“No, no, no, no. Why would I respond to that? He’ll see me when he sees me,” Bryant said, via ESPN. “When I line up against him, we’re going to go at it. That’s what it is.

“I don’t have no words to say to him. … There’s no extra motivation. All I care about is me. All I care about is that first game, that second game, that third game, that fourth game, all the way up to the last game, all the way up to the playoffs.”

Norman’s remarks were rather provocative, particularly in the context of his on-field rivalry with Bryant last season. The wide receiver is, at least for now, refusing to take the bait.