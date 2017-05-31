Dez Bryant: This Cowboys team is best I’ve been a part of

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys should be excited about the prospect of another big season coming for the team.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant said on Wednesday that this Dallas Cowboys team is the best he’s been a part of.

Dez Bryant says he is hard to deal with when he's healthy. He feels great. Can't wait until camp, says this is best team he's been on pic.twitter.com/6oMKZGZoRA — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 31, 2017

Bryant’s been with the Cowboys since 2010, and that span includes two division winners — teams that went 12-4 and 13-3. And he thinks this team is better. That’s a really good sign entering the season.

Another great sign is that Bryant says he feels great, compared to the last couple seasons where he’s missed games due to injuries. He played in 13 games last season and nine the year before, leading to a dropoff in his production. Now that he’s feeling healthy, perhaps he’ll be able to return to his 2014 levels of production, which included 88 catches for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns. If so, maybe the Cowboys will be even better than they were last season.