Dez Bryant tried to go to QB meeting after throwing TD pass

If Dez Bryant had things his way, he’d be throwing a lot more passes.

During Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Lions, Dez Bryant threw his first career pass and it went for a touchdown. It came after Bryant got the ball from Dak Prescott on a reverse and lofted the ball to a wide open Jason Witten in the end zone.

Having had success on a play the Cowboys had reportedly been practicing for week, Bryant tried to push for more passing opportunities on Monday. According to Vice President Stephen Jones, Bryant tried to go to the quarterback meeting.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones: "Dez tried to go to the quarterback meeting this morning. He's lobbying Scott for more plays." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 28, 2016

Gotta strike while the iron is hot, right?

For what it’s worth, Bryant made a pretty nice pass. He now has a career quarterback rating of 147.9 and joins Doug Baldwin, Marqise Lee, and Willie Snead on the list of wide receivers who have thrown a touchdown pass this season.

We probably won’t see Bryant throwing the ball anymore passes this season, but it certainly won’t be because he doesn’t want to.

H/T Bleacher Report