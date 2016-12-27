Dez Bryant was ‘really nervous’ about having to throw TD pass

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant accounted for three touchdowns in Monday night’s win over the Detroit Lions, but only two of them were catches. Believe it or not, the third was a pass.

And Bryant was not expecting the play call.

With Dallas leading 28-21 late in the third quarter at the Detroit 10-yard line, the Cowboys coaching staff decided to call a play they have worked on in practice for weeks. Bryant said he has been lobbying to use the play for an “extremely long time,” but that didn’t help his nerves when it was actually called.

“We didn’t know he was going to call that play,” the star receiver said, via Charean Williams of the Star-Telegram. “So unexpected. We didn’t know. He called it, and I was like, ‘Oh, [expletive].’ … I was really nervous.”

Fortunately, it worked. Bryant took a pitch from Dak Prescott and fooled the defense enough that he was able to hit a wide-open Jason Witten for a 10-yard score.

Great play @DezBryant congratulations on your first career pass pic.twitter.com/500luBp6ng — Ryan Jackson (@Rjjackson18) December 27, 2016

Witten threw up Bryant’s signature “X” celebration after catching the pass, which Dez appreciated.

“He told me he was going to do it. That was one of the best feelings, because I look up to Wit,” Bryant said. “It’s just crazy. I got to complete a pass to him. That’s a Hall of Famer. I just thought it was pretty cool. That’s one of those moments that’s going to forever be with me.”

Bryant had not attempted a pass since high school, so you can understand his excitement. Like the stunt Ezekiel Elliott pulled last week, the Bryant pass play and the reaction to it proved how much fun the Cowboys are having this season. It’s no coincidence they look like the strongest team in the NFC.