Dez Bryant weighs in on alleged Ezekiel Elliott bar confrontation

Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly involved in an altercation at a bar in Dallas Sunday night, but one of his Cowboys teammates is urging people to be patient before jumping to conclusions.

Multiple reporters confirmed that Elliott had some involvement in an incident in which at least one punch was thrown and an ambulance was called to the scene. Shortly after the news surfaced, Dez Bryant noted that Elliott could have been defending himself.

All the time…he could have been defending himself https://t.co/HU8CGyHCwJ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 17, 2017

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was able to confirm that the alleged altercation did not lead to any arrests or a police report being filed. A tweet from someone who claims to have witnessed the fight implied that Elliott threw a punch.

While the extent of Elliott’s involvement remains unknown, the timing could not be worse. The NFL is still investigating an allegation of domestic violence that was levied against Elliott last summer, and the former Ohio State star is in the process of preparing to respond to the league’s findings. The latest report we heard about the investigation did not sound good for Elliott, so any involvement in a bar fight would be a terrible look.