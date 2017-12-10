pixel 1
Sunday, December 10, 2017

Dirk Koetter responds to report that he has not supported Jameis Winston

December 10, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and head coach Dirk Koetter could be on the hot seat because of it. But if his response to a report about his relationship with Jameis Winston is any indication, Koetter is not going to be begging to keep his job.

On Sunday morning, a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network claimed Koetter and Winston have not been seeing eye-to-eye. More specifically, Winston was supposedly upset with Koetter for not defending him publicly when the quarterback was battling through a shoulder injury.

Following the loss to Detroit, Koetter was asked how he could have handled Winston’s injury better.

If the report about Winston’s frustration is accurate, Jameis probably feels that his shoulder injury is one of the reasons he has had a down season and would have liked to see Koetter do a better job of conveying that. However, Winston also struggled in 2016, and Koetter took some of his frustrations about that uninspiring play to the media.

The Bucs are now 4-9 after finishing 9-7 a year ago. There’s a good chance Koetter won’t be back next season.

