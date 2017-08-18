Dirk Koetter won’t commit to Doug Martin starting upon return from suspension

Tampa Bay may not be giving the reins right back to Doug Martin in Week 4.

Speaking with the media on Friday, Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter said that it was “impossible” to say if Martin would be the team’s starting running back upon his return from suspension, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The two-time Pro Bowler Martin is coming off a down year in 2016 in which he made just eight appearances, rushing for a meager 431 yards and three touchdowns. He will be sitting out the first three games of the 2017 campaign due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Bucs management has spoken highly of Martin’s performance this offseason, but it sounds like he may still be in an open backfield competition with the likes of Jacquizz Rodgers and Charles Sims upon his return to the gridiron.