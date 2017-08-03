Report: Dolphins ‘concerned’ about Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury, fear the worst

The Miami Dolphins have not yet provided an update on the severity of the injury Ryan Tannehill suffered in practice Thursday, but early indications are that it may not have been minor.

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Dolphins are “concerned” about Tannehill’s latest leg injury.

It's not much, but it is a sign of their state of mind: Dolphins are "concerned" about Ryan Tannehill's left knee injury, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2017

Tannehill walked off the practice field with a limp on Thursday after he suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee — the same knee in which he sustained injuries to his ACL and MCL late last season and was forced to miss the final four games (including playoffs).

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that multiple players “expressed deep concern privately” for Tannehill, and tight end MarQuies Gray said the quarterback’s teammates are praying for him. Jackson’s colleague, Armando Salguero, said the team is “fearing the worst.”

I'm told the Dolphins are hoping for the best (obviously) after Tannehill is examined but same source tells me team fearing the worst. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 3, 2017

We recently learned that the Dolphins aimed extremely high in trying to find a replacement for Tannehill late last season, so hopefully they won’t be faced with a similar situation heading into the new year.