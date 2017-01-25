NFL says Dolphins failed to adhere to concussion protocol on Matt Moore hit

The Miami Dolphins failed to adhere to the NFL’s concussion protocol during their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league reported Wednesday.

A league statement declared that, after a hit on quarterback Matt Moore, the Dolphins and unaffiliated head trauma consultant failed to recognize a symptom – bleeding from the mouth – that necessitated further testing in the locker room. Moore was immediately and wrongly cleared to return to the game, though the NFL is careful to note that there was no indication of concussion symptoms at any point during or after the contest.

NFL statement on how Dolphins handled Matt Moore injury vs. Steelers: pic.twitter.com/cIJxK5qTRO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2017

You can see the play in question here. The team will face no discipline over the incident, though will be required to review the protocols and could face further discipline if a breach happens again.