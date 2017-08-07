Report: Dolphins also considered Teddy Bridgewater as Ryan Tannehill replacement

Everything was apparently on the table for the Miami Dolphins in the wake of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury.

In an appearance Monday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater was a name “mentioned” in the Dolphins front office as a potential Tannehill replacement but that they were “focused” on Jay Cutler the whole time, per Andrew Perloff of SI.

It is definitely something of a head-scratching revelation, as Bridgewater is still recovering from a much more devastating knee injury of his own suffered last year and may or may not be able to even play in 2017. He also remains under contract with Minnesota for one more season.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t conflict with earlier reports that Cutler, whom the Dolphins ultimately signed, was the only player they actually spoke with. It sounds like Miami’s better judgment won out in the end, as they may have realized before too long that Bridgewater simply was not a feasible target.

H/T 1500 ESPN