Dolphins reportedly considered Tim Tebow before signing Jay Cutler

Colin Kaepernick was apparently not the only polarizing name that came up when Miami Dolphins front office executives were discussing possible replacements for Ryan Tannehill.

Before they ultimately were able to sign Jay Cutler to a one-year contract, the Dolphins reportedly discussed the possibility of bringing in Tim Tebow.

Among QB names Dolphins considered before discarding for multiple reasons in favor of Cutler: Kaepernick, Tebow, Orton. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2017

As Salguero notes, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase worked with Tebow in Denver, and some of the aforementioned names were probably just mentioned in passing.

Adam Gase was QB coach in Denver year Tebow helped Broncos win AFC West as a starter. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2017

Some of the names, you should know, were eliminated very quickly. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2017

We knew Colin Kaepernick was a consideration, and Kyle Orton was considered a reliable NFL backup not too long ago. But Tim Tebow? That one is a bit surprising.

While Tebow previously said his goal was to play quarterback again in the NFL, it seems unlikely that he would abandon his professional baseball career at this point in time. Major League Baseball may not be in his future, but Tebow has proved a lot of people wrong with some of the impressive feats he has accomplished in the New York Mets’ minor league system.

You might be shocked to hear one of the players the Dolphins reportedly preferred to Kaepernick, but it’s doubtful Tebow was ever a legitimate consideration.