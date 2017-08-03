Report: Dolphins have discussed Colin Kaepernick after Ryan Tannehill injury

With another starting quarterback having suffered an injury during training camp, we have yet another team that is reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Colin Kaepernick.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports that Miami Dolphins front office executives have discussed bringing in Kaepernick in the event that they end up needing insurance for Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a knee injury on Thursday.

Source: Colin Kaepernick's name was raised w/i #Dolphins' front office as potential insurance at QB posn after Ryan Tannehill injured Thurs. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 3, 2017

Tannehill limped off the practice field after suffering a non-contact injury to his left knee — the same knee in which he tore his ACL late last year. While the Dolphins are awaiting the results of an MRI, a video of the injury caused a lot of concern and the team is reportedly bracing for the worst.

Kaepernick, of course, remains a free agent as speculation grows that NFL teams have blackballed him. He has most recently been linked to the Baltimore Ravens in the wake of Joe Flacco’s back injury, but one report claims ownership does not want to bring in the 29-year-old.