Dolphins fans cheer after Jay Cutler leaves with injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and escorted to the locker room after taking a big hit — and Dolphins fans didn’t seem to mind.

Cutler landed hard on his shoulder and had to head to the locker room early in the third quarter, though the team later announced a chest injury.

#Dolphins QB Jay Cutler, who landed hard on his left shoulder, is headed to the locker room. Matt Moore is up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

Jay Cutler has a chest injury. Status is questionable. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 22, 2017

The home crowd was not entirely sorry to see Cutler go, as backup Matt Moore was met with cheers upon taking over.

Jay Cutler shaken up. Leaves with trainers. Matt Moore is in. Fans cheer. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 22, 2017

Some Miami fans have vocally wanted Moore for a few weeks now. They got their wish, albeit through injury. This is definitely not how Cutler envisioned his season going after he came out of retirement to join the Dolphins.