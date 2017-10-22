pixel 1
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Dolphins fans cheer after Jay Cutler leaves with injury

October 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jay Cutler

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and escorted to the locker room after taking a big hit — and Dolphins fans didn’t seem to mind.

Cutler landed hard on his shoulder and had to head to the locker room early in the third quarter, though the team later announced a chest injury.

The home crowd was not entirely sorry to see Cutler go, as backup Matt Moore was met with cheers upon taking over.

Some Miami fans have vocally wanted Moore for a few weeks now. They got their wish, albeit through injury. This is definitely not how Cutler envisioned his season going after he came out of retirement to join the Dolphins.

