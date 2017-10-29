Report: Dolphins plan to get rid of Ndamukong Suh after 2017

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has apparently worn out his welcome in Miami.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Suh is not in the Miami Dolphins’ plans beyond the 2017 season, with the team left underwhelmed by both his production and his on-field behavior.

Despite a contract that would leave the Dolphins with a $26 million cap hit in 2018, Suh has failed to significantly improve a run defense that finished 28th in 2015, his first year there, and regressed to 30th in 2016.

In addition, there are issues with teammates, who view him as “aloof,” and discipline — La Canfora says incidents like his throat grab of Ryan Mallett, while not necessarily the entire reason, will only accelerate his departure from the team.

Such is Miami’s eagerness to move on from Suh that they would reportedly be willing to swallow a $13 million cap hit in 2019 to see him off.

Between the underwhelming and occasionally dirty play and incidents like this one that have rubbed teammates the wrong way, the Suh experiment simply has not worked out for Miami. It’s easy to see why they’re ready to get out of it.