Report: Dolphins ‘not counting on’ Ryan Tannehill if they advance

The Miami Dolphins are aiming to pull off a massive upset on Sunday with backup quarterback Matt Moore under center, and they may have to do the same in the divisional round of the playoffs if they accomplish that feat.

Ryan Tannehill returned to practice this week, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team does not consider him a lock to play should the Dolphins advance.

#Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill (knee) practiced Friday. They don’t know his availability but it’s clear they aren’t counting on it if they win — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2017

Tannehill suffered a partially-torn ACL and a sprained MCL about a month ago. He was initially not ruled out for Miami’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he did not demonstrate enough of an ability to move in the pocket and protect himself during practice.

When asked if he felt he will be able to play during the divisional round if the Dolphins get past Pittsburgh, Tannehill did not sound overly optimistic.

The good news for the Dolphins is Moore has played well in Tannehill’s absence, throwing eight touchdown passes and three interceptions in four games and compiling a passer rating of 105.6. Tannehill’s passer rating this season is 93.5.

The bad news is the Steelers finally have all three of their most dangerous offensive weapons — Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell — healthy and active for a playoff game. Miami will certainly have its hands full.