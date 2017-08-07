Report: Dolphins only spoke to Jay Cutler about quarterback job

Contrary to some reports, the Miami Dolphins apparently did not cast a wide net in their search for a replacement for Ryan Tannehill.

According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, the Dolphins only spoke to Jay Cutler after Tannehill went down for the season, and did not engage any other available quarterbacks in talks.

Source close to the situation in Miami tells me the Dolphins ONLY spoke to Jay Cutler about the job. Reports suggesting otherwise: false. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 7, 2017

The Dolphins searched far and wide for candidates to fill Tannehill’s spot, but Cutler was the best and most readily available option. It’s a good thing for them, probably, that they didn’t have to get far down the list and scrape the bottom of the barrel.