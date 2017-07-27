Dolphins player referenced Bill Belichick in friendly swipe at Adam Gase

The 2017 NFL season is more than a month from getting underway, and the Miami Dolphins are already thinking about the New England Patriots. Adam Gase’s players have made sure of that.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald shared an entertaining aside from the Dolphins’ offseason workouts about a note Gase got from a player. The player, who remained anonymous, went to visit Gase in his office at the team’s facility, but the head coach wasn’t there. Gase was off working out at the time, so the player left a note.

“We don’t have time for your ‘workouts,’” the note read. “You think BB works out?”

BB, of course, referred to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

The Dolphins won’t get their first shot at New England until Week 12 this year, so they should be focusing on other things. Although, Ndamukong Suh had no problem talking about the AFC East favorites earlier this month, and the star defensive lineman seems extremely optimistic about the upcoming season.

This will be Gase’s second year as the head coach in Miami. If his players are already cracking Belichick jokes on him, you have to think the relationship is pretty good.