Report: Dolphins still prefer ‘reluctant’ Jay Cutler as top quarterback choice

The Miami Dolphins remain focused on bringing in Jay Cutler in the increasingly likely event that quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season is over.

According to Jeff Dickerson of ESPN, Cutler remains the top choice to replace Tannehill, who likely needs surgery on his left knee that will keep him out for 2017. The former Chicago Bears quarterback is reportedly reluctant to return to football after retiring early in the offseason, but no final decision has been made, and he has yet to give Miami a firm no.

Cutler has spoken to head coach Adam Gase, who was his offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015. Gase would likely have to do the convincing to bring Cutler back. The two sides have reportedly talked money, with Cutler said to be wanting a significant salary to persuade him to return.

For now, though, little progress is being made, as neither side wants to push forward with a deal until they are sure Cutler is completely committed to returning, which is not the case at this point.

An earlier report indicated that Cutler was leaning toward remaining retired, and that seems to be the case here as well. It’s not clear what Miami’s backup plan will be if Cutler ultimately opts to stay on the sidelines.