Dolphins reportedly have not ruled out bringing Jay Cutler back

The Dolphins have reportedly not ruled out bringing Jay Cutler back to be Ryan Tannehill’s backup next season.

It looked for all the world that Jay Cutler’s days as an NFL quarterback were over. That was until Ryan Tannehill went down with a knee injury during training camp, forcing the Dolphins to Plan B. That was convincing Cutler to sign a one-year deal.

While Tannehill is expected to be the Dolphins’ quarterback in 2018, it may not be one-and-done for Cutler. According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, as of last week, the Dolphins had not ruled out the option of bringing Cutler back next season. Jackson added obstacles like Cutler’s acceptance of a backup role and his potential salary requirements would need to be overcome.

With Tannehill coming off of an ACL injury, it’s understandable that the Dolphins have begun thinking about backup plans for next season. How Cutler looks over the remaining two games likely will help the Dolphins make a decision on him. Miami also has veteran Matt Moore as an option.

In 12 games this season, Cutler has completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,374 yards with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.