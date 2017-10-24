Dolphins sign backup QB not named Colin Kaepernick

The Miami Dolphins are in need of depth at quarterback after Jay Cutler suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s game, but that does not mean Colin Kaepernick is finally going to find work.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins released veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell so they could make room to sign former San Jose State star David Fales.

Fales played for the Chicago Bears when Dolphins coach Adam Gase was the offensive coordinator there and he spent time on Miami’s practice squad this past offseason, so he is familiar with Gase’s system. Still, you know we are going to hear questions about why the Dolphins did not bring in Kaepernick.

After Ryan Tannehill went down with a season-ending injury, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said he would be open to signing Kaepernick. Gase chose to instead coax Cutler out of retirement because he is familiar with the coach’s offense, which seems to be the same thing that happened with Fales.

Kaepernick recently filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, and there have been reports that he was inspired to do so after being snubbed by one particular team. It would not be a surprise if his legal team cites the Dolphins as yet another example of Kaepernick being blackballed.