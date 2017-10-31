Dolphins reportedly trade Jay Ajayi to Eagles for fourth-round pick

The Miami Dolphins have been horrible on offense this season, and they are attempting to shake things up by dealing one of their most talented skill players.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have agreed to trade running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick.

The deal is somewhat of a shock, as Ajayi rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored eight touchdowns in 2016. He has managed just 3.4 yards per carry this year, but it seemed like the Dolphins had bigger problems on offense than that. However, head coach Adam Gase has publicly blasted his team’s offense, so he was obviously looking to make a statement.

Considering they gave up only a mid-round pick, it’s tough to see the deal as anything but a win for Philadelphia. The Eagles have the best record in football at 7-1, but running back is a position of need for them. Ajayi should be an immediate upgrade over LeGarrette Blount.